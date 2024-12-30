Glass logged a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

Glass ended a six-game point drought with the helper on Evgeni Malkin's third-period tally. The 25-year-old Glass remains in a third-line role, but he has a spot on the power play that could help him get on track on offense. The center is at eight points, 36 shots on net, 16 hits, 13 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 25 outings overall, so he'll have to show more consistent scoring to be a factor in many fantasy formats.