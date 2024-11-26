Glass (concussion) was designated as day-to-day by head coach Mike Sullivan ahead of Wednesday's clash with the Canucks, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Considering Glass was still working as an extra at Tuesday's practice, he probably should be considered a doubt to face Vancouver. Still, it's a step in the right direction for the 25-year-old center. With the Pens adding Philip Tomasino to the roster, Glass will need to stave off the likes of Jesse Puljujarvi and Valtteri Puustinen for a spot in the lineup.