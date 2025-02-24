Glass logged an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

The helper was Glass's first point over six outings in February. The 25-year-old got a look on the second line as a winger, though he's often filled a bottom-six role this season. Glass is up to 14 points, 68 shots on net, 37 hits, 28 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 46 appearances, production right in line with what he had for the Predators in 2023-24, so he's not much of an option in most fantasy formats.