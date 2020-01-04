Penguins' Cole Cassels: Inks minor-league deal
Cassels signed a one-year deal with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Cassels spent the 2018-19 season with Wolfsburg Grizzly Adams of the German Hockey League, but he moved back to North America this year and has bounced between ECHL Utah and AHL Belleville. The 2013 third-round pick will now try his hand with Pittsburgh's minor-league affiliate.
