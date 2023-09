White signed a professional tryout agreement with the Penguins on Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

White was an unrestricted free agent after the Panthers didn't give him a qualifying offer in June. The 26-year-old was a first-round pick (21st overall) in 2015 with the Senators, but had his contract bought out in July of 2022. He subsequently signed with the Panthers where he managed eight goals and 15 points in 68 games last season.