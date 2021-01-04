Sceviour was excused from Pittsburgh's first practice of camp Monday to be with his wife for the birth of their child, Seth Rorabaugh of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
Sceviour should be able to join his teammates soon enough, though he will likely need to quarantine upon his return to the facility. He was acquired in an offseason trade with the Panthers and figures to slot into a bottom-six role for his new club.
