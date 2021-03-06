Sceviour was added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Saturday, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Sceviour's absence will test Pittsburgh's depth up front, but it will likely go unnoticed in most fantasy circles, as he's only picked up two goals while posting a minus-5 rating in 16 games this campaign. Another update on the 31-year-old winger should surface once he's activated off the league's virus protocols list.