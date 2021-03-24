Sceviour was promoted to the active roster Wednesday, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.
Sceviour will suit up for a ninth straight game, and he's slated to skate on the fourth line. The 31-year-old doesn't have much fantasy upside, as he's recorded three points and 25 shots on net through 34 games.
