Sceviour (personal) is on the ice for Tuesday's practice, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Sceviour was excused from Monday's practice so he could be present for the birth of his child, but barring an injury, the 31-year-old winger should be good to go for the rest of camp. Sceviour posted six goals and 16 points in 69 games with the Panthers last season and should be a regular in the Penguins lineup as a bottom-six option in 2020-21.