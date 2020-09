Sceviour was acquired by the Penguins, along with Mike Matheson, from the Panthers in a trade for Patric Hornqvist on Thursday.

In 69 games last season, Sceviour registered six goals, 10 helpers and 114 shots while averaging 13:15 of ice time. The winger is unlikely to challenge for a top-six role with Pittsburgh and probably won't crack either power-play unit, which makes him a low-end fantasy option next season.