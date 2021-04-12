Sceviour scored two goals on three shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Sceviour tallied his two goals 2:51 apart early in the first period, and the Penguins never trailed in the contest. The 31-year-old was waived Saturday but didn't get claimed and remained on the Penguins' active roster. He's produced five goals, three assists, 35 shots on net and 40 hits through 32 appearances this year.