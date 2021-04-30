Sceviour delivered two assists Thursday in a 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals.
Both helpers from Sceviour took place in the second period. He'd gone eight straight games without a point before breaking out Thursday, but Sceviour is holding his own in a fourth-line role based on his output of five goals and five assists through 41 games and averaging only 9:25 of ice time.
