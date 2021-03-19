Sceviour was placed on the taxi squad Friday.
Sceviour's demotion is likely nothing more than a cap-saving move by the Penguins considering the winger has played in each of the team's last six contests. Until Jason Zucker (lower body) or Evgeni Malkin (lower body) is cleared to return, Sceviour figures to maintain his spot on the fourth line.
