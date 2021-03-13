Sceviour was demoted to the taxi squad Friday, CapFriendly reports.
Sceviour has mostly been in the lineup with Pittsburgh when healthy this season. The veteran winger has three points and 16 shots on goal in 18 games. He'll likely be recalled before Saturday's game against Buffalo.
