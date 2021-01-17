Sceviour scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win versus the Capitals.

Sceviour took advantage of a puck handling error by goaltender Ilya Samsonov, knocking home a loose puck into a wide-open net to tie the game at 2-2. It was Sceviour's first goal as a Penguin after having spent the last four seasons in Florida. The 31-year-old played less than seven minutes Sunday but should provide Pittsburgh with a steady hand in the bottom six.