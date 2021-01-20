Sceviour scored a goal on three shots and had a pair of hits in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over Washington.

Sceviour is making the most of his limited minutes in a bottom-six role, lighting the lamp for the second consecutive game. His rebound tally late in the first period tied the game 1-1. Despite the recent goal production, Sceviour has never topped 11 goals in a season and is not a fantasy option.