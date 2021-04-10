The Penguins placed Sceviour on waivers Saturday, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Assuming Sceviour clears, he'll likely be sent to the taxi squad and could even be back on the active roster for Sunday's game in New Jersey. However, this could be a sign that Evgeni Malkin (lower body), Brandon Tanev (upper body), or Kasperi Kapanen (lower body) are nearing their return. Sceviour has six points in 31 games this season, including three over his last five contests.