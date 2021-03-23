Sceviour was demoted to the taxi squad Monday, CapFriendly reports.
Sceviour has been in Pittsburgh's lineup for the last eight games, tallying one assist and 12 hits during that span. He'll likely be recalled before Wednesday's game against Buffalo.
More News
-
Penguins' Colton Sceviour: Back on active roster•
-
Penguins' Colton Sceviour: Down to taxi squad•
-
Penguins' Colton Sceviour: Shifts to active roster•
-
Penguins' Colton Sceviour: Shuffles to taxi squad•
-
Penguins' Colton Sceviour: Receives promotion•
-
Penguins' Colton Sceviour: Dropped to taxi squad•