Sceviour was designated for the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Sceviour drew into Tuesday's win over the Rangers, producing two hits and two blocked shots over 7:39 of ice time. The 31-year-old has put up two goals and no assists through 17 games this year.
More News
-
Penguins' Colton Sceviour: Drawing in Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Colton Sceviour: Waived Monday•
-
Penguins' Colton Sceviour: Added to protocols list•
-
Penguins' Colton Sceviour: Goals in back-to-back games•
-
Penguins' Colton Sceviour: Gets first goal in new uniform•
-
Penguins' Colton Sceviour: Back at practice•