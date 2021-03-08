Sceviour (COVID-19 protocols) was designated for waivers Monday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

Sceviour's placement on waivers should be an indication he is cleared from COVID-19 protocols and the team is looking to move him onto the taxi squad now that Evan Rodrigues is healthy and available. Prior to entering the league's protocol, Sceviour was bogged down in a 12-game pointless streak and hasn't offered much in the way of fantasy value.