Clifton was scratched for the ninth time in 10 games in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Jack St. Ivany has taken over a third-pairing role, leaving Clifton on the outside looking in frequently in recent weeks. With no points in 15 appearances. Clifton hasn't done anything to help his case for playing time. He's added 12 shots on net, 63 hits, 26 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating this season, and he may have to wait for an injury to open a spot in the lineup.