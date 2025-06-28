Clifton was traded, along with a 2025 second-round draft pick, to Pittsburgh on Saturday in exchange for Conor Timmins and Isaac Belliveau, reports

Clifton is best known for his bruise -- he pounded out 208 hits and 116 blocks last season. He'll bring much-needed muscle to the bottom of the Pens blue line corps, and he might even slot into the second pairing. Watch out, though -- Clifton's career ice time average is 16:43 over 384 games and seven seasons. Any limitations in his game could be exposed should his ice time take a big jump.