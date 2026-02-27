Clifton scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged seven hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Clifton snapped a four-game slump with the tally. The 30-year-old defenseman has been in a part-time role for much of the season, limiting him to four points, 20 shots on net, 114 hits, 42 blocked shots, 31 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 27 appearances. Clifton appears to be preferred over Ilya Solovyov and Ryan Graves while Jack St. Ivany (hand) is out until late March.