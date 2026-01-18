Clifton scored a goal and added five hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Clifton has played in four straight games after getting scratched for 11 of the previous 12 contests. For now, it looks like he has a third-pairing job locked down while Erik Karlsson (lower body) is out. The goal was Clifton's first point in 19 appearances, and he's added 15 shots on net, 80 hits, 31 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a minus-4 rating.