Dewar scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Dewar's two goals this season have come over the last three games. He tied this contest at 1-1 in the first period, answering Conor Garland's opening tally. Dewar has a total of three points, 11 shots on net, 15 hits, five blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through seven outings. He's a reliable fourth-liner but won't earn widespread fantasy interest unless he gets a better spot in the lineup.