Dewar scored two goals, one shorthanded, in Monday's 6-3 win over the Kraken.

The checking-line winger gave the Penguins a 2-0 lead midway through the first period before icing things late in the third with an empty netter. Dewar has been locked in during January, producing five goals, seven points, 16 shots on net, 12 hits, seven blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-7 rating in 10 games, and his 11 goals on the season through 48 contests has already tied his previous career high.