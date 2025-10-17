Dewar scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Dewar scored his first goal of the season at 7:18 of the second period, tying the game at 2-2 just 41 seconds after Evgeni Malkin got the Penguins on the board. The 26-year-old Dewar has occupied a bottom-six role to begin 2025-26, earning two points, seven shots on net, 10 hits, four blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through five appearances. While he looks to be a regular in the lineup, he'd need to earn a larger role to get on the fantasy radar.