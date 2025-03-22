Dewar provided an assist, four shots on goal, three hits and three blocked shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Dewar is up to three goals and an assist over six contests with the Penguins. The 25-year-old forward has quickly moved up the lineup after being an occasional healthy scratch when he wasn't on injured reserve for the Maple Leafs prior to the trade deadline. Dewar has seven points, 39 shots on net, 93 hits, 24 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 37 appearances in 2024-25. Even with a larger role in Pittsburgh, there's no guarantee his current success on offense will last.