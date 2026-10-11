Dewar scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Stars.

Dewar opened the scoring at 1:57 of the third period for his first point of the campaign. The 27-year-old has filled a steady fourth-line role to open 2026-27, providing some physicality from that spot. Over six games, he's supplied eight shots on net, 10 hits, four blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. Dewar is unlikely to repeat his 30-point effort from 78 regular-season games a year ago, and his fantasy value is limited to deep banger leagues.