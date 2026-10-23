Dewar logged two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

This was Dewar's first multi-point effort of the season. He also saw a season-high 16:42 of ice time as the Penguins spent most of the game protecting a lead. Dewar has a goal, three assists, 17 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-1 rating over 11 outings this season. He fills a fourth-line role but put up 30 points, 110 shots and 144 hits from that spot over 78 regular-season games last year, making him an option in deep fantasy formats.