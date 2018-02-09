Penguins' Conor Sheary: Activated off IR

Sheary (lower body) is no longer listed on injured reserve, Seth Rorabaugh of The Athletic reports.

This clears most of the doubt that Sheary would return to the lineup Friday evening, as the team would almost certainly leave him on injured reserve if he wasn't ready to go. He's expected to skate alongside Zach Aston-Reese and Riley Sheahan in the contest, also resuming his role on the man advantage. While all signs point to him dressing, the team should provide another update if he's ultimately unable to give it a go.