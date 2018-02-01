Penguins' Conor Sheary: Considered week-to-week

Sheary is week-to-week due to his lower-body malady, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Sheary was just starting to heat up on the Penguins top line alongside Sidney Crosby, as he tallied two points in his previous four outings. The Massachusetts native also saw some time on the power play which bolstered his fantasy value. At the onset, the winger will be replaced in the lineup by Bryan Rust. It likely won't be long before Sheary is placed on injured reserve in order to clear a spot on the 23-man roster.