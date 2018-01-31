Penguins' Conor Sheary: Dealing with lower-body malady

Sheary sustained a lower-body injury against the Sharks on Tuesday, which kept him out of practice Wednesday.

Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters Sheary was still being looked at regarding his lower-body ailment and was unable to offer any specifics. The winger's status against Washington on Friday should probably be considered questionable at this point. If the youngster is unable to give it a go, Patric Hornqvist or Jake Guentzel would probably move up to Sidney Crosby's line, with Ryan Reaves rejoining the lineup.