Penguins' Conor Sheary: Dealing with lower-body malady
Sheary sustained a lower-body injury against the Sharks on Tuesday, which kept him out of practice Wednesday.
Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters Sheary was still being looked at regarding his lower-body ailment and was unable to offer any specifics. The winger's status against Washington on Friday should probably be considered questionable at this point. If the youngster is unable to give it a go, Patric Hornqvist or Jake Guentzel would probably move up to Sidney Crosby's line, with Ryan Reaves rejoining the lineup.
More News
-
Penguins' Conor Sheary: Opens scoring against Sharks•
-
Penguins' Conor Sheary: Opens scoring against Columbus•
-
Penguins' Conor Sheary: Records goal in loss•
-
Penguins' Conor Sheary: Scores twice to top Buffalo•
-
Penguins' Conor Sheary: Snags goal against Oilers•
-
Penguins' Conor Sheary: Notches winner on power play•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...