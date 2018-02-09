Penguins' Conor Sheary: Game-time decision

Sheary (lower body) will be a game-time call for Friday's matchup with the Stars.

All signs point to Sheary returning to the lineup following his three-game absence, including the fact that he was off the ice early at the Pens' game-day skate, per Seth Rorabaugh of The Athletic Pittsburgh. Once the winger is given the all clear, he will need to be activated from injured reserve, which perhaps explains why Pittsburgh has just 22 players on the active roster at the moment.