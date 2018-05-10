Penguins' Conor Sheary: Lacking playoff success

Sheary garnered a mere two assists in his 12 playoff appearances.

Without playing alongside Sidney Crosby this season, Sheary was limited to just 30 points -- a far cry from the 53 he tallied in 2016-17. If the 25-year-old remains in a bottom-six role for the bulk of the upcoming campaign, fantasy owners can likely expect him to be closer to 30 points than 50. The Crosby-effect is a real phenomenon and that benefit appears to have been firmly taken over by Jake Guentzel.