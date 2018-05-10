Penguins' Conor Sheary: Lacking playoff success
Sheary garnered a mere two assists in his 12 playoff appearances.
Without playing alongside Sidney Crosby this season, Sheary was limited to just 30 points -- a far cry from the 53 he tallied in 2016-17. If the 25-year-old remains in a bottom-six role for the bulk of the upcoming campaign, fantasy owners can likely expect him to be closer to 30 points than 50. The Crosby-effect is a real phenomenon and that benefit appears to have been firmly taken over by Jake Guentzel.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...