Penguins' Conor Sheary: Lights lamp twice Wednesday
Sheary scored two goals on three shots with a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.
The tallies ended a 15-game goalless drought for Sheary, who now has 14 goals and 24 points in 65 games on the season. The 25-year-old has been mired on the fourth line for the Pens, and until he starts earning bigger minutes in a more prominent role, points -- and fantasy value -- will be tough to come by.
