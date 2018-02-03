Penguins' Conor Sheary: Moves to IR
Sheary (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
This news effectively rules out Sheary for the next two contests. Since No. 43 plays with such high energy and is a versatile presence in the bottom six, his absence should be noticeable. From a fantasy standpoint, however, he's nearing replacement-level territory as the owner of only 19 points (12 goals, seven assists) through 52 games. Zach Aston-Reese has been called up from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL as a reinforcement for Sheary.
