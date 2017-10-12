Penguins' Conor Sheary: Notches winner on power play
Sheary's power-play goal in the third period was the difference in a 3-2 win on Wednesday over Washington.
Sheary's solid start continued as he came up big for both the Penguins and his owners with his second goal of the young campaign. He's making a case to be a regular in many fantasy lineups.
More News
-
Penguins' Conor Sheary: Scores in season opener•
-
Penguins' Conor Sheary: Registers three points in preseason game•
-
Penguins' Conor Sheary: Signs three-year extension with Penguins•
-
Penguins' Conor Sheary: Headed to arbitration•
-
Penguins' Conor Sheary: Sent qualifying offer•
-
Penguins' Conor Sheary: Bangs home goal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...