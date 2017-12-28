Sheary scored the Penguins first goal of the night in Wednesday's clash with the Blue Jackets.

Sheary simply beat netminder Sergei Bobrovsky under the blocker to record his 10th goal of the season. Prior to Wednesday's tally, the winger was bogged down in an eight-game goalless streak. For now, Sheary appears to be in a top-line role with Sidney Crosby, so fantasy owners will want to try to capitalize on his opportunities, which could change quickly given the fluidity of coach Mike Sullivan's lines.