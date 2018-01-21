Penguins' Conor Sheary: Opens scoring against Sharks
Sheary scored and posted two shots on goal in a 2-1 loss to the Sharks on Saturday.
It's been a rough season for the 25-year-old after he received a new contract over the summer. Sheary actually started the season well, but in the last 27 games coming into Saturday, he had just three goals and six points. Perhaps his goal against the Sharks, though, is a sign of good things to come. Sheary's shooting percentage is back below his career mark (it was extremely high in the first month), so he's about due for some better luck.
