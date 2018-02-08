Penguins' Conor Sheary: Practices Friday

Sheary (lower body) took part in practice Thursday.

Sheary initially took the ice in a non-contact sweater, but later swapped it out for a regular jersey. The winger told reporters he "felt good" after the practice session and is hoping to be available soon, perhaps as early as Friday's matchup with Dallas. Injuries have put the Pens' lines in flux, so where the youngster slots in once cleared to return remains to be seen, with all four lines being a possibility.