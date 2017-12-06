Sheary potted a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 defeat at the hands of the Rangers.

The tally ended an eight-game goal drought for Sheary, who found an empty section of ice in front of the net and wristed home the puck past netminder Ondrej Pavelec. Despite the scoring slump, coach Mike Sullivan has kept the winger on the Pens' top line with Sidney Crosby -- likely in part due to the success Jake Guentzel is having with Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel. As long as the 25-year-old Sheary is playing alongside Sid the Kid, he will continue to be a threat to score night in and night out.