Penguins' Conor Sheary: Registers three point in preseason game
Sheary recorded a goal and two assists in Wednesday's preseason clash with the Red Wings.
Perhaps most intriguing about Sheary's stat line for fantasy owners will be that he managed it without the benefit of having Sidney Crosby as his center. Despite his benching and subsequent demotion to the third line during the 2017 Stanley Cup Finals, the 25-year-old still figures to start the season on the top line alongside Crosby and fellow youngster Jake Guentzel.
