Penguins' Conor Sheary: Returning to Steel City
Sheary, along with Evan Rodrigues, was acquired by the Penguins from the Sabres in a swap for Domniki Kahun (lower body), Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Sheary will make his return to the Penguins following less than two full seasons in Buffalo. The winger put up the best numbers of his career with Pittsburgh (53 points in 2016-17) and will look to get back over the 30-point mark this year. The winger could find himself on a remade third line featuring Jared McCann and Patrick Marleau.
