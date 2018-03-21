Penguins' Conor Sheary: Scores 15th in Tuesday's loss

Sheary scored his 15th goal of the season in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders.

The 25-year-old has gone cold down the stretch, scoring only three points (all goals) over his last 14 games while seeing his ice time dwindle. Sheary now has 25 points in 70 games, a far cry from the 53 he managed in 2016-17, and barring an injury that bumps him up the depth chart, he seems unlikely to heat up over the final weeks of the season.