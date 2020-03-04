Play

Sheary scored a goal on two shots and earned an assist versus Ottawa on Tuesday.

After being held off the scoresheet in his first three games back with the Penguins, Sheary picked up a pair of points in Tuesday's 7-3 rout. The winger figures to continue playing alongside Sidney Crosby on Pittsburgh's first line, which sets him up to be a top-end fantasy option down the stretch.

