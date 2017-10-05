Play

Sheary had the game-tying goal in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.

The goal was a good start for Sheary, as was his plus-1 rating given that no other Penguins forward finished the night with a positive rating. He clearly has the trust of coach Mike Sullivan and should be a solid contributor for fantasy owners moving forward, especially if he's on the ice with Sidney Crosby.

