Penguins' Conor Sheary: Scores twice to top Buffalo
Sheary scored two goals -- including the overtime winner -- in Tuesday's 5-4 win over Buffalo.
Sheary stuffed the stat sheet, contributing four shots and a plus-3 rating to go with his pair of goals. His game-winner was scored just 16 seconds into overtime, giving the diminutive winger eight goals in 20 games.
