Penguins' Conor Sheary: Signs three-year extension with Penguins
Sheary signed a three-year extension worth $9 million with the Penguins on Sunday, Jason Mackey of the Post-Gazette reports.
Sheary was scheduled for arbitration on August 4, however the Penguins settled with both Sheary and Brian Dumoulin before their hearings. Sheary had 23 goals and 53 points in 2016-17.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...