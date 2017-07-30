Sheary signed a three-year extension worth $9 million with the Penguins on Sunday, Jason Mackey of the Post-Gazette reports.

Sheary was scheduled for arbitration on August 4, however the Penguins settled with both Sheary and Brian Dumoulin before their hearings. Sheary had 23 goals and 53 points in 2016-17.

