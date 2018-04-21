Penguins' Conor Sheary: Snags assist in Game 5

Sheary notched an assist in Friday's Game 5 loss to the Flyers.

Sheary opened the playoffs with an assist in Game 1, but he had gone dry in the point department in the following three games. He finally returned to the box score in Game 5, but it wasn't enough to push Pittsburgh to the second round. He and the Pens will now travel to Philadelphia with the hopes of clinching the series in the City of Brotherly Love.